AFC Gamma, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 47.27%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

