Analyzing Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Taylor Morrison Home 12.25% 22.24% 12.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Taylor Morrison Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.97 Taylor Morrison Home $8.22 billion 0.59 $1.05 billion $9.09 4.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Berkeley Group and Taylor Morrison Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taylor Morrison Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $47.93, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

