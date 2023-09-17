Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 778,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.16) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,845.00.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

