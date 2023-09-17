Anyswap Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $22.43 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00006069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.65873289 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $36.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

