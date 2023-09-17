Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.88 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and $1.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

