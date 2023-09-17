Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,873 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,415 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,831,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,398 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

AAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 19,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,982. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

