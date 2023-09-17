Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $330.18 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $330.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002095 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,664,606 coins and its circulating supply is 175,665,388 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

