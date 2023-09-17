ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,832 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

UNP stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,835. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

