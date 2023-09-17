Avalanche Price Reaches $8.88 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00033538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $94.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,323,598 coins and its circulating supply is 353,947,418 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

