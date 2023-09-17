Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Up 64.0% in August

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Avista Price Performance

AVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.89. 2,333,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,401. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

