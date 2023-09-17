Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 33,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748,260. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,260,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 56,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

