Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in August

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

BKKLY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.