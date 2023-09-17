Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
BLMIF remained flat at $7.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
