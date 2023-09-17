Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

BLMIF remained flat at $7.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, Financial Management, and Other segments.

