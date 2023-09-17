Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 51.0% in August

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of BCNAF stock remained flat at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Barco has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

