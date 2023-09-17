Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
