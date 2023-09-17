BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 2.1 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 14,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 79.45% and a net margin of 82.74%. The firm had revenue of $447.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

