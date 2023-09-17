Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. 12,440,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,348. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

