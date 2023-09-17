Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

