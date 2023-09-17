Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 3,323,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

