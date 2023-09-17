Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 41,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $626.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

