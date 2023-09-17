Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 664.0 days.
BID Stock Performance
BID stock remained flat at $21.99 during trading hours on Friday. BID has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.
About BID
