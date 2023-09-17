Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 664.0 days.

BID stock remained flat at $21.99 during trading hours on Friday. BID has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

