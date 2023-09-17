bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,875.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

