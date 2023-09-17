bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,875.0 days.
bioMérieux Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.
About bioMérieux
