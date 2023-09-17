Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $516.54 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,504.68 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $516.54 billion and $6.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00789623 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00116224 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000323 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,488,550 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.