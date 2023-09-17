Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $516.54 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,504.68 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $516.54 billion and $6.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00789623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00116224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,488,550 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

