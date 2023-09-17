Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $73,784.04 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.26801022 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $77,360.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

