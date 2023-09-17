BitShares Price Tops $0.0090 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $27.00 million and $446,489.55 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001941 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,056,879 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.