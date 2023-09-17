Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

