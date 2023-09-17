Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNRE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.94 million, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.