Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BNRE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.94 million, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.47.
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Reinsurance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.