Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable comprises about 0.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $37,752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 850,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,669. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

