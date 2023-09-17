Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 644,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,097 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,358. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

