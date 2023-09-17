BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

