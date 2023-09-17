BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTBIF
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.