Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.03. 2,639,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.