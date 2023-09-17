Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,234. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

