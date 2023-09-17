Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $697.41. 2,816,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,401. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $706.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.