Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Holdings Lessened by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Byrna Technologies accounts for 4.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 128,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.41. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

