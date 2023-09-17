CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $205,812.62 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,645.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00242839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00806476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00549189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00058509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00117627 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

