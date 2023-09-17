CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

