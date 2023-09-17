Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CGUSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.61.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.