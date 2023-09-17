Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CGUSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.61.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

