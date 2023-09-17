Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Celularity Stock Up 5.4 %
CELU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 429,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.66.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.37. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
