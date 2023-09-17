Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Celularity Stock Up 5.4 %

CELU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 429,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.37. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celularity by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

