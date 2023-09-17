Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Down 29.7% in August

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 92,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.