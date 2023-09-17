Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 20,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,800. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

