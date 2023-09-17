Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 22,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,211. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

