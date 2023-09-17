China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,717,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 32,034,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

