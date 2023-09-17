CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

