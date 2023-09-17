CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.