Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.4 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $12.88 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.