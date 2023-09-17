Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.63. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Further Reading

