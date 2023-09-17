Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.