Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

