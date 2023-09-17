CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.82. 1,659,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

