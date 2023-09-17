Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of COCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 33,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Stories

