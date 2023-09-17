CoinLoan Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.18 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $0.18 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

